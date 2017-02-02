Last updated Thursday, February 02, 2017 3:40 pm GMT+8

Proton unveils Perdana, Saga in Brunei

Thursday February 2, 2017
03:07 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — PAD Motors Sdn Bhd, Proton Holdings Bhd's main distributor in Brunei, has released the new Proton Persona 1.6L and the third generation Proton Saga 1.3L for sale last week.   

Proton chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said he was pleased that the new Persona and Saga, which have been well received in Malaysia, had generated interest among consumers in Brunei.

“Both the Persona and Saga are well designed, good value for money cars — affordable, safe and complete with practical features,” he said in a statement today.

Brunei consumers were the first to experience the Malaysian-made cars outside of Malaysia, said Fuaad.

The new Persona and Saga models are equipped with excellent active and passive safety features and have received five-star and four-star Asean NCAP ratings, respectively.

The cars are available for test drive and bookings at all Proton outlets in Brunei. — Bernama 

