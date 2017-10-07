Proton Iriz named best compact hatch of the year

More than 45, 616 units of the Proton Iriz have been sold. ― Picture by YS KhongKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Proton Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton) has won another recognition when Proton Iriz model was named the ‘Best Compact Hatch’ at the Carsifu Editor’s Choice Award 2017.

Since it was first introduced to the market in September 2014, more than 45,616 units of Proton Iriz have been sold, making it one of the most popular Proton models since its inception, Proton Holdings Bhd said in a statement today.

The model has bagged numerous awards, including Compact Hatchback Car of the Year and the People’s Choice Award at the NST Car of the Year 2014, Best Industrial Design 2015 from Intellectual Property Corporation, Most Affordable 5-Star Asean NCAP Car in Malaysia at the ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Award 2016, and Budget Car Of The Year at the 2016 ASEAN Car of The Year Awards.

Meanwhile, for October 2017, Proton is extending the Amazing 5-Value Campaign with 5-year Free Service, 5-year warranty or 150,000km (whichever comes first) coupled with 5-star ASEAN NCAP safety ratings for selected Proton models. — Bernama