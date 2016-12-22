Proton Iriz named Asean ‘Budget Car of the Year’

Proton Iriz is named ‘Budget Car of the Year’ by top motoring experts in the car industry from Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. ― Picture by YS KhongKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― National carmaker, Proton Holdings Bhd scored another first when its Proton Iriz model was named the “Budget Car of the Year” by top motoring experts in the car industry from Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand at the 2016 Asean Car of the Year (ACOTY) award presentation ceremony.

Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said coupled with the recent awards received, the company was very pleased with ACOTY's recognition, especially since the Iriz was launched two years ago.

“We have loaded so much into the Iriz to give our customers better value and this Asean award vindicates our effort in this respect,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the award ceremony held here on December 16.

The Iriz was introduced in September 2014 and it marked Proton's entry into the compact (hatch) car segment.

It was given a five-star rating under the Asean New Car Assessment Programme in terms of safety, powered with four-cylinder variable valve timing engine with a choice of 1.3-litre or 1.6-litre, and priced from RM41,520 to RM62,030.

Meanwhile, Proton said it was offering rebates ranging from RM2,200 to RM4,000, as well as, a two-year free service or 40,000km, whichever comes first, for all new purchase of its variants in the month of December. ― Bernama