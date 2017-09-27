Porsche reveals 680-horsepower Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

The first Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo models are due in dealerships from spring 2018. — AFP picBERLIN, Sept 27 — German carmaker Porsche has unveiled the latest model in its Panamera range, a plug-in hybrid station wagon with total system power of 680 horsepower.

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is expected to arrive in dealerships from spring 2018.

A few months after the sedan model -- revealed earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show -- the station wagon version of the Panamera gets this sporty, hybrid configuration, with a V8 twin-turbo engine and an electric motor for a total system power of 680 horsepower.

Performance is evidently on the cards, with a top speed of 310km/h, and 0-100kph acceleration in just 3.4 seconds or 0-200kph acceleration in 8.5 seconds.

In all-electric mode, the car has a range of around 50km and a top speed of 140 km/h. The manufacturer promises full battery charging within 2.4 to 6 hours depending on the charger and power connection.

This four-wheel-drive vehicle is already announced as coming equipped as standard with adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, traffic sign detection with lane departure alerts and park assist with reversing camera.

The 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo can be ordered now is anticipated to be available in the US in spring with a price starting from US$188,400 (RM792,504). — AFP-Relaxnews