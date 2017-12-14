Porsche Macan Sports Design: Limited to 40 units only (VIDEO)

The new Porsche Macan Sporting Design series is available in two attractive colours, Volcano Grey Metallic and Carrara White Metallic. — Picture by YS KhongKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Only 40 lucky owners will get their hands on the limited edition Porsche Macan Sports Design unveiled today by Sime Darby Auto Performance, the local distributors for the Porsche brand.

The new Porsche Macan Sports Design was presented by the CEO of Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP), Arnt Bayer in conjunction with SDAP’s annual Media Appreciation night.

“The design and livery of the Macan Sports Design Series is the clear differentiation factor for this new Macan and its unmistakable character. It is a clear nod to the motorsport heritage of every Porsche, said Bayer.

“With the many premium features now offered as standard, the Macan Sports Design provides a sportier look and feel, giving our customers a greater experience of the sporting fundamentals of a Porsche.”

The new Porsche Macan Sporting Design series is available in two attractive colours, Volcano Grey Metallic and Carrara White Metallic.

These are combined with matching black-red leather interiors. The exterior features a more dynamic front apron, painted side skirts and rear apron that further accentuate the dynamics of the Macan.

In addition, the exterior is complemented by contrasting black accents, black LED headlights, tinted LED taillights as well as black roof rails, and sports tail pipes in gloss black.

Wheels are similarly black 21-inch, available in two designs: the 911 Turbo Wheel in a multi-spoke design or the Sport Classic Wheel, a forged one-piece alloy wheel painted in high gloss black.

For the interior, the Macan Sports Design gets Black and Garnet Red combination leather, 14-way power seats including memory function for both driver and front passenger.

The Garnet Red is also used in other design elements including contrasting red stitching, seatbelts, instrument cluster and the Sports Chrono Stopwatch. A Bose Surround Sound system with 14 speakers and 545 Watts of power is standard.

Other interesting features include an air suspension with leveling system and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and the Sports Chrono Package.

The Macan Sports Design Series is priced at RM545,000 — this is a substantial saving compared to a similarly-equipped Macan.

This price includes a 4-year warranty and free maintenance package, all applicable duties, except for registration fee, rod tax and insurance.