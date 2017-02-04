Porsche announces Platinum Cayennes and diesel fixes

Porsche Cayenne S Platinum Edition. ― Porsche AG handout picNEW YORK, Feb 4 — Porsche is clarifying the steps it’s going to take to address emissions issues surrounding its Cayenne diesel models on sale in the US caught up in parent company VW’s Dieselgate scandal while at the same time looking to make the same range of performance SUVs even more attractive to European buyers.

Thanks to sharing platforms and powertrain technology with VW, the Porsche Cayenne 3-litre V6 diesel on sale in the US has been found to have an emissions-cheating engine. Therefore, yesterday, now that legal proceedings have run their course, the company pledged to “Recall and repair, free of charge to the customer, all Cayenne Diesel vehicles to bring them into compliance with the emissions standards to which they were certified, if an appropriate Emissions Compliant Repair is approved by US regulators.”

In a statement, it also said it would: “Provide restitution payments to all eligible owners and lessees of Cayenne Diesel vehicles,” and that it will begin “Implementing the 3.0L V6 diesel settlement program as soon as the Court grants final approval to the settlement agreements. At the earliest, approval will occur in May 2017.”

As well as extending an olive branch to its growing US customer base, Porsche also this week extended its Platinum Edition line of cars in Europe with the addition of two new Cayenne models, including a diesel.

Like all Platinum Porsches, the Cayenne S and Cayenne S Diesel Platinum Editions get host of external and interior styling and accent features to help them stand out from the crowd. For instance, they sit on 21-inch platinum-coloured alloy wheels, boast colour-coded wheel arch extensions and a host of gloss black exterior trim pieces.

Inside, there are special door guards bearing the “Platinum Edition” legend while the seats get the same Alcantara finish and eight-way electronic adjustment that is otherwise only available on the range-topping GTS model.

Other special touches include the Porsche Communication Management infotainment package and with it a Bose sound system, a mobile internet connection and live online maps for navigation.

Yet under their hoods, these cars come with exactly the same 420hp bi-turbo V6 gasoline or 385hp V8 diesel unit found in the standard ‘S’ models.

The Cayenne S Platinum Edition will cost €87,442 (RM417,600), while the Cayenne S Diesel Platinum Edition with its larger engine will come in at €90,417 (RM431,815). ― AFP-Relaxnews