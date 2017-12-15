Polestar reveals initial markets for new subscription model

Polestar Model 1 — Picture courtesy of PolestarGOTHENBURG, Dec 15 — A volume carmaker having a performance arm isn't exactly groundbreaking as we've long had the likes of the BMW M Division and Mercedes AMG. But although Volvo now having the Polestar performance brand itself isn't particularly revolutionary, the way it “sells” its vehicles certainly is.

Instead of customers choosing from all the usual ways of purchasing a vehicle, the new Polestar 1 is only going to be available on a subscription basis, and the company has just revealed which markets can take advantage first.

Polestar underwent a successful launch back in October, and while it's no surprise the car itself has buyers lining up for it, the fact they appear to be unfazed by the new subscription system may raise a few eyebrows — and possibly even encourage other automakers to consider similar systems in future.

Customers in the USA, China, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and the Netherlands will be the first to be able to physically interact with the Polestar brand in what the company calls a “Polestar Space.” A Polestar Space will presumably be a retail environment somewhere along the same lines as Tesla currently operates in the US.

The countries that have been selected for the initial launch of them have been chosen to some degree due to initial customer demand in those markets. The first Polestar Spaces will open in the middle of 2019, and the locations of further outlets across the world will be confirmed at a later date.

The Polestar 1 is a 2+2 Grand Touring Coupé with a 600 horsepower Electric Performance Hybrid powertrain capable of traveling 150 km on purely electric power, which is the longest range on electric only of any hybrid in the world.

Buyers can only have them on a no-deposit, all-inclusive monthly payment subscription basis, designed to deliver hassle-free usage as it covers insurance, depreciation, collection and delivery for inclusive servicing, and a number of other on-demand benefits as-and-when they may be required. — AFP-Relaxnews