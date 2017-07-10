Polestar optimisation squeezes 421 horsepower from new Volvo XC60

The 2017 Volvo XC60 has an impressive 421 horsepower. — Volvo picLONDON, July 10 — Volvo probably isn't the first name most people think of when it comes to regular mass-market vehicles being performance optimized, but Polestar is on a mission to change all that. Polestar may have a very long way to go before it's spoken of in the same terms as BMW's M division or Mercedes-Benz AMG, but it's definitely moving Volvo in the right direction. Its latest effort is a new generation of powertrain optimization for the latest Volvo XC60, which sees the XC60 T8 producing an impressive 421 horsepower. It therefore makes the XC60 T8 a match for the optimized XC90 T8, which puts the two crossovers in a tie for being the most powerful Volvo models ever built.

Polestar's enhancement of the Volvo improves the new XC60 in five key areas of the powertrain without compromising the original manufacturer warranty in any way. It therefore still delivers class-leading emission levels, fuel consumption as good as 2.1 l/100 km or 134.5 mpg, and an electric-only range of up to 45 km or 28 miles for the T8.

Drawing on experience gained over more than two decades on the track with its motorsport partner Cyan Racing, Polestar has managed to transform the way the engine performs, its accelerator response, off-accelerator response, and the gearshift speed and hold. All these things together deliver an entirely new level of driving pleasure for the XC60.

Henrik Fries, the Vice President of Research and Development at Polestar, said of the XC60: "Our goal is to create useable performance in everyday driving situations for Volvo owners who want an enhanced driving experience. The new XC60 has provided us with an excellent base to work on with a dynamic chassis and a state-of-the-art powertrain. With the Polestar optimization, it makes the new Volvo XC60 a true drivers' car."

There are four different XC60 models that are now available for the Polestar treatment, which are the T8, T5, D5 and the D4. Polestar optimization for the D5 boosts its power from 235 to 240 horsepower, and torque is increased from 480 to 500 Nm. The 0-62 mph time is also cut as a result, although it's an extremely modest improvement from 7.2 to 7.1 seconds. — AFP-Relaxnews