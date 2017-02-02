Pininfarina teases Emerson Fittipaldi supercar

The Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina EF7. — Handout via AFPROME, Feb 2 — Legendary Italian design studio, Pininfarina is set to unveil what could be the first in a series of new supercars at this year’s Geneva Motorshow

After success in Formula 1 and the Indy 500, Emerson Fittipaldi turned his attention to designing rather than racing cars.

The Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina EF7, which will be formally presented to the world’s motoring press on March 7 is set to be the first in a series of cars that will “elevate the driving ability of all super car enthusiasts from around the world”.

Developed in collaboration with both Pininfarina and German race engineering company HWA, this first show car will also be coming to gaming consoles and is set to make an appearance in the Sony PlayStation Gran Turismo series racing franchise.

Expect more teaser images and snippets of information about the car over the coming weeks. — AFP-Relaxnews