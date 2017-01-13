Perodua unveils new Perodua Axia with VVT-i engine

Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the launch of the Perodua Axia at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, September 15, 2014. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) today unveiled the new Perodua Axia with a new Variable Valve Timing with Intelligence (VVT-i) engine.

The new engine will further boost the model’s fuel efficiency up to 22.5 kilometres per litre (Km/L) in eco-driving mode compared with the current 21.6Km/L for manual transmission.

Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd Managing Director, Datuk Dr Zahari Husin said the Axia has been its best-selling model since 2014 and with the added value included in the new variants, the car maker would be able to sustain public interest in the model.

“Perodua has sold 214,700 units of the Axia since it was launched in September 2014, and in 2016, it sold 85,900 units of the entry level compact car.

“We target to have an average sales volume of 6,000 units per month for the Axia,” Zahari said in a statement today.

The price of the new Perodua Axia variant in Peninsular Malaysia starts from RM24,900 for the Standard-E (manual) to RM42,900 for Advance (automatic).

The model, which comes in Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Ebony Black and Midnight Blue colours, is ready for booking. — Bernama