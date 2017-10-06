Perodua says KL outlet operational now

File picture of the launch of Perodua Bezza July 21, 2016. Perodua today announced that Perodua KL is now operational. ― Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua)’s first sales and pre-owned sales outlet, Perodua KL, in Jalan Pahang, is now operational and will cater for the those shopping for a new or pre-owned certified Perodua vehicle.

The RM1.7 million showroom, is the biggest Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd’s wholly-owned outlet in Kuala Lumpur, said a company statement.

“The new showroom is an initiative by Perodua to provide hassle free experience and convenience for Perodua vehicle owners.

“Our customers can choose to own a brand new vehicle or a pre-owned certified Perodua vehicle.

“The pre-owned vehicles have been thoroughly inspected and refurbished by our trained technicians from our Perodua service centres,” said Perodua Sales Managing Director Datuk Zahari Husin.

He said Perodua’s pre-owned vehicle business offered affordable cars, which have been strictly inspected, and extended warranty of up to 18 months, covering both engine and transmission, for selected vehicles. — Bernama