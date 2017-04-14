Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Drive

Perodua Bezza wins Malaysia Car of the Year award

Friday April 14, 2017
03:20 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

North Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warnsNorth Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warns

The Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutralityThe Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutrality

ProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk MalaysiaProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk Malaysia

The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Perodua Bezza launching, July 21, 2016. ― Picture by Choo Choy May Perodua Bezza launching, July 21, 2016. ― Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Perodua Bezza sedan has bagged the 2017 Frost & Sullivan's “Malaysia Car of the Year” and “Malaysia Debut Car of the Year” awards.

In a statement today, Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua), said the awards were based on the model’s substantial sales volume, sales growth, market share and overall impact on the total industry volume.

It said the Perodua Axia won the 2017 Frost & Sullivan's “Malaysia Value-for-Money Car of the Year” Award for the 1.3L-above category.

“The 2017 Frost & Sullivan’s Malaysia Car of the Year Award for the Bezza is an endorsement for our first full upper body designed model,” said Perodua President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Aminar Rashid Salleh. Perodua has sold over 50,900 units of the Bezza model since its launch in 2016. —Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Drive Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline