People really want luxury SUVs, says Audi’s Keogh (VIDEO)

DETROIT, Jan 16 ― Audi of America President Scott Keogh discusses the company’s new offerings and his outlook for the development of artificial intelligence in the auto industry.

He speaks with David Westin on ‘What'’d You Miss?’ from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. ― Bloomberg

Audi of America President Scott Keogh at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. ― Bloomberg video screengrab