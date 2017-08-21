Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta unveiled

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta at Pebble Beach on youtube.com. — Youtube/New Autos handout pic AFP-RelaxnewsBARCELONA, Aug 21 — Lots of exciting and exotic new cars are expected to be unveiled at the Pebble Beach each year, but there are few new models that could claim to be more exotic or more exclusive than the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta.

It might be a little odd to see another new Zonda as Pagani announced it was stopping the production of the Zonda several years ago, and after many new “last ever” Zondas, this one is once again being touted as the last.

The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta that was revealed to the world at Pebble Beach over the weekend is one of only three examples that will ever be produced. Company founder Horacio

Pagani and his team came up with this latest take on the Zonda to mark Pagani's 60th birthday, and as a tribute to the very first car that was produced some 18 years ago.

In some ways, the HP Barchetta is a collection of Zonda's 'greatest hits' features and components from over the years — or, if one was to be unkind, something of a Frankenstein creation made up of leftover bits from previous Zonda builds.

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta, rear three-quarter view. — Youtube/New Autos handout pic AFP-RelaxnewsThe colour scheme is obviously inspired by the launch specifications of the new Pagani Huayra Roadster, and the Frankenstein theme is further endorsed by the right side of the car being fitted with blue wheels while the wheels on the other side are a silver alloy finish.

Other interesting elements include a cropped windshield, carbon-titanium composite components from the Huayra, and seats also borrowed from the Huayra dressed in ivory leather with tartan elements and blue leather highlights.

The steering wheel is also finished with blue leather and wood — the wood being one of a number of elements of the car inspired by classic motorsports.

Powering the HP Barchetta is a Mercedes-AMG V-12 mated to a six-speed manual transmission, with carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes employed to take care of stopping duties.

We're told the weight is 1,250kg, which is 20kg heavier than the Zonda F Roadster, but lighter than the Huayra Roadster that weighs-in at 1,280kg. Further performance figures have not yet been released. — AFP-Relaxnews