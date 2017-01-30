Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 1:25 pm GMT+8

Off-road rally for tractors in Belarus (VIDEO)

Monday January 30, 2017
11:07 AM GMT+8

MINSK, Jan 30 — A Belarussian tractor factory organised an unusual rally on Saturday where its vehicles battled the tough rural terrain of the country's north.

Eight tractors rushed through around 16km of forests, snow covered fields, mud pits and artificial obstacles between the villages of Paryzh and Mosar.

The name of the first village in Russian and Belarussian is homophonous with Paris, so the name of the contest refers to the famous Paris-Dakar race.

The organisers, Minsk Tractor Works, said on their official website that they wanted to “express solidarity” with the drivers' crew of the Minsk Automobile Plant, which takes part in international competitions.

Among the eight tractors that took part in a race some were brand-new and some were already in use for a year.

Screengrab from the Reuters video on the Belarus tractors rally.Screengrab from the Reuters video on the Belarus tractors rally.“The three tractors are serial (models) right from the conveyer, and they have zero miles on them. They were racing with tractors which were in operation for one year. We had to prove the strength of energy-packed vehicles which will be used in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan and Belarus,” said Fedor Domotenko, General Director of Minsk Tractor Works factory.

Thousands of people came to the finish point to praise the participants.

“If only we, ordinary people, could get such vehicles just a little cheaper,” said Vladimir, one of the spectators.

Most of the tractors belonged to BELARUS-3522 model with retail prices of around US$180,000 (RM797,400).

One of the largest plants in the post-Soviet states, Minsk Tractor Works plant has 17,000 employees and exports its produce to over 100 countries in the world. — Reuters

