Nissan’s all-new Leaf Grand Touring Concept on the way

The latest Nissan Leaf Grand Touring Concept will be unveiled in Tokyo in January. ― AFP picTOKYO, Jan 2 ― Nissan's all-new second-generation Leaf EV is both practical and attractive, and now reports say there will be some even more desirable versions on display at the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2018.

New electric cars have to offer more than just electric powertrain these days, especially if they are to become the mainstream as quickly as governments and local authorities around the world would like.

We're getting used to the idea of plug-in hybrids and EVs now, so we now want them to be practical as well as good-looking. And Nissan has certainly gone a long way to addressing both issues with its second-generation Leaf EV, which has almost twice the range of its predecessor and is much more attractive.

A first-generation Nissan Leaf offers a maximum driving range on a full battery charge of 124 miles, but the all-new 2018 Leaf increases that to as much as 235 miles. That's because the new car offers a 40kWh battery, whereas the previous version was only available with either a 24kWh or 30kWh battery.

We've already had a glimpse of a version that addresses the concerns of those who prefer sporty styling and performance: the Leaf Nismo concept that was already revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show.

And the latest Leaf concept which will be unveiled in Tokyo in January is the Leaf Grand Touring Concept, which, if it went into production, would offer another take on the Leaf that could further widen its appeal.

There will be plenty of other interesting Nissans accompanying the Leaf Grand Touring and Nismo models at the Auto Salon too, including a Note e-Power series hybrid, an X-Trail Grand Touring Concept and an NV350 Caravan Grand Touring Concept.

In total, Nissan will display 15 vehicles at the show that starts on January 12, 2018, in Tokyo. ― AFP-Relaxnews