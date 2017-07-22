Nissan teases one-pedal driving feature for new Leaf

Nissan teases e-Pedal — Image courtesy of Nissan via AFPTOKYO, July 22 — Although we know very little about how the all-new Leaf will look when it's launched, Nissan appears to be teasing various features on an almost weekly basis at the moment. The latest feature is called the e-Pedal, which is said to be a revolutionary technology that the manufacturer believes will transform the way we drive in the future.

With nothing more complicated than the flip of a switch, technology will turn the new Leaf's accelerator into an e-Pedal that will let the driver accelerate, decelerate and come to a complete stop. The Nissan technology will be the first one-pedal system for operating a vehicle in the world where drivers can bring the car to a total stop even on hills, stay in position, and then begin driving again instantly.

It's believed as much as 90 per cent of driving needs can be covered using the e-Pedal, which is an interesting and exciting proposition that really would change the way we interact with our vehicles.

A key use for the e-Pedal would be during city commutes and in heavy traffic, where it will greatly reduce the need for the driver to move from one pedal to the other and therefore make driving simpler and more engaging.

If you like the idea of the new Nissan Leaf but you're not so sure about the e-Pedal, there's no need to worry as it will be possible to turn the feature on and off.

For many the idea of one-pedal driving will be great most of the time, but there might well be times when coasting without a foot on the accelerator would be preferable, and there are bound to be drivers who simply want to drive the old-fashioned way.

Of course, one-pedal driving per-se isn't entirely new at all, as the BMW i3 has strong regeneration which lets drivers use mostly one foot, and it's the same with other EVs that have a braking mode. However, the Nissan system does sound as though it will take the concept further than we've seen up to now. — AFP-Relaxnews