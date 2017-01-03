Tan Chong offers seven-year warranty for Nissan owners

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Edaran Tan Chong Motors Sdn Bhd (ETCM) takes the lead in the vehicle warranty game with its announcement today on a new seven-year warranty with unlimited mileage for Nissan and Infiniti models. This warranty coincides with the Tan Chong Group’s 60th Anniversary since its incorporation in 1957.

Christopher Tan, Sales and Marketing Director of ETCM commented, “This year, we celebrate Tan Chong Group’s 60th Anniversary. With heartfelt gratitude and appreciation, we are proud to introduce Malaysia’s best vehicle warranty. It is Nissan’s Global Quality that gives Tan Chong Group the confidence to offer our customers a complete peace of mind, lower maintenance cost and improve resale value.”

The warranty coverage applies to all Nissan models except the Navara pickup, which is capped at 5 years or 150,000km whereas for commercial usage vehicles, the coverage falls back to the previous three years or 100,000km warranty. The seven-year warranty is fully undertaken by Tan Chong Group, and transferable to subsequent owners within the coverage period.

The first five years’ coverage is identical to the manufacturer’s three-year warranty, while sixth- and seventh-year warranty applies to the engine, transmission, and selected parts coverage. An extended warranty programme for existing owners will soon be announced and offered.

In conjunction with Chinese New Year, ETCM will be giving away Hitachi premium home appliances worth RM108,888 to January and February lucky winners. The campaign is a unique collaboration between ETCM and Hitachi Sales (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, which gives an opportunity for customers to win these appliances when they purchase and register a Nissan vehicle during the promotional period.

During the campaign, ETCM is also offering attractive rebates and savings up to RM6,500 for selected Nissan models, as well as the continuation of 0 per cent Easy Down Payment Scheme and RM1 Promotion.

Additionally, ETCM will be holding a Nissan CNY Carnival offering a line-up of Nissan models available for test drive and special Lion Dance performances. Date and locations of carnival are as follows:

Date: 14 – 15 January

Time: 10am - 8pm

Venues:

ETCM Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Northern ETCM Ipoh, Perak

Eastern ETCM Kuantan, Pahang

Southern ETCM Semabok, Melaka

Sabah ETCM Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

Sarawak ETCM Miri, Sarawak

Members of the public are also invited to visit Nissan CNY Roadshows as below dates and locations:

3 – 8 January AEON Kota Bharu, Kelantan

4 – 8 January One Utama, Petaling Jaya

5 – 8 January East Coast Mall, Kuantan

6 – 8 January Kluang Mall, Johor

6 – 8 January Center Point, Kota Kinabalu

6 – 15 January Alamanda Putrajaya, Selangor

8 – 14 January Tesco Kota Bharu, Kelantan

10 – 15 January AEON Klebang, Ipoh

17 – 23 January Boulevard, Kuching