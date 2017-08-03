Nissan Leaf: Revolutionary new generation in store for queen of electric cars

The Nissan Leaf is the best-selling 100 per cent electric car in the world. — Picture courtesy of NissanTOKYO, Aug 3 — Car maker Nissan is scheduled to unveil its new-generation Leaf early in September 2017, a few days before its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany (September 16-24).

The Leaf (or LEAF, for "Leading, Environmentally Friendly, Affordable, Family Car") was introduced in 2010 in Japan and the USA, and from 2011 in Europe. It is the world's top-selling electric car.

Undisguised photos of the new Nissan Leaf, with a design echoing the Pulsar, are starting to leak out into the press a few weeks before the car's official unveiling.

While the Leaf's look promises to evolve — notably by adopting Nissan's new design codes, especially the radiator grill and lights — it is on comfort and convenience that the new Leaf will stand out from competitors, notably thanks to new e-Pedal technology.

The e-Pedal, which can be activated at any time, lets the driver accelerate, decelerate and stop using just one pedal. It's a world first that has the potential to revolutionise the way everyone drives, if adopted by other car makers (starting with Renault and Mitsubishi).

The Nissan Leaf has helped generalise electric car use. Since its launch, Nissan has sold more than 260,000 Leaf cars, which have together covered more than three billion kilometres. It was also named "Car of the Year" in 2011.

In the European market, the current range features three versions (Visia, Acenta and Tekna), all of which have a 30kWh battery promising a range of up to 250km. — AFP-Relaxnews