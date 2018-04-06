Next-generation Mercedes-AMG C 63 will be a hybrid

The refreshed Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe was unveiled at the New York Auto Show last week. — Picture courtesy of DaimlerNEW YORK, April 6 ― Mercedes-AMG may have only just unveiled its latest C 63 models at the New York Auto Show last week, but thoughts are already turning to the next-generation of these superb cars. Although it might not be as earth-shattering a revelation as it might have been a few years ago, Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Möers has revealed to Australia's Car Advice “[The] next-generation Mercedes-AMG C 63 will be a hybrid — that's now a given.”

For most people at the moment, hybrid and electric powertrains generally mean slightly more expensive versions of existing models that offer better fuel economy than a regular petrol or diesel, and the opportunity to feel as though they're doing their bit for the environment by driving one. At the moment, the high-performance possibilities of electrified propulsion systems are mostly reserved for incredibly expensive supercars, but there are signs the technology is starting to filter down into more affordable models.

Of course, a high-performance C 63 hybrid might not be in quite the same affordability bracket as something like a Focus ST performance hybrid variant would be, but at least it would be a step in the right direction away from a Porsche 918 or a McLaren P1.

AMG has to tread a fine line with its models between constantly increasing power and performance, and at the same time staying on the correct side of ever more stringent emissions targets. The refreshed C 63 develops 503 horsepower and 516 lb.-ft. of torque, but early reports of a plug-in hybrid next-generation SL under development suggests somewhere in the region of 700 horsepower. Because of that, it's reasonable to expect the whole AMG lineup to become increasingly more powerful as hybridization starts to take hold.

At the moment, the micro-hybrid powertrain in the current 43-series AMGs makes 429 horsepower and 384 lb.-ft. of torque, which is significantly more than the 362 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. offered by the twin-turbo inline-six. Add a similar uplift to the AMG C 63 and things definitely start to get interesting.

As the C 63 has only just been refreshed a new generation is some way off yet. We'll therefore see the new SL-Class first, which the AMG boss says is “going to be something very different from the current car.” ― AFP-Relaxnews