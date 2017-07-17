New Porsche Panamera Turbo now in Malaysia

The Porsche Panamera Turbo is now available in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Porsche (SDAP)KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) has announced the arrival of the new Porsche Panamera Turbo, the most powerful variant for the Panamera range, available for the first time in Malaysia.

The Panamera offers an interesting proposition of both the performance of a genuine sports car and the comfort of a luxury saloon. Systematically improved down to the very last detail, this new model is steadily advancing to become a performance icon in the luxury saloon class. Its engines and transmissions have been developed from the ground up, its chassis perfected, and its interior redesigned for the future. Porsche engineers developed a modular high-tech generation of V8 engines whose technical architecture brings parameters such as low fuel consumption and low emission figures into harmony with high power and torque figures — normally contrasting parameters.

The new Panamera Turbo model features a twin-turbo V8 engine featuring twin-scroll turbochargers and VarioCam Plus. Its 4.0-litre engine develops between 5,750 and 6,000rpm and reaches a peak power of 404kW (550 hp). At just above 3,000rpm the engine already breaks through the 250-kW (340 hp) threshold — pure power from a midrange of engine speeds. Its maximum torque of 770Nm is available between 1,960 and 4,500rpm — pure force from very low revs. The result is a zero to 100km/h dash in a mere 3.8 seconds, which is as fast as, if not faster than some supercars.

With the Sport Chrono Package, its sprint time is 3.6 seconds; and achieves 200km/h in 12.7 seconds. The Porsche has a top speed of 306 km/h. These are impressive figures which underscore how easy the engine is able to power the Panamera with its power-to-weight ratio of just 3.6kg/hp. The extraordinary performance figures stand in contrast to an improvement of up to 1.1 litres per 100km in its combined fuel consumption of 9.4 to 9.3 l/100km (New European Driving Cycle or NEDC); this equates to CO2 emissions of 214 to 212g/km.

The interior of the Porsche Panamera Turbo. — Picture courtesy of Porsche (SDAP)The new eight-cylinder engines have a longitudinally-mounted V-engine design with a cylinder bank angle of 90 degrees. The four intake and exhaust camshafts can each be adjusted 50 degrees and are chain driven. The dominant technical characteristics exhibited by the V8 twin-turbo direct petrol injection engines are their new charging concept (central turbo layout), injectors located centrally in the combustion chamber, nearly wear free coating of the cylinder linings and cylinder deactivation. These are technical features that have definite effects. Take the example of the Panamera Turbo: although its peak power has been increased by 30hp and its torque by 70Nm, its fuel economy is 10 per cent better. Fuel consumption (combined cycle) is rated at 9.4 to 9.3 litres per 100km.

The Panamera Turbo has the first Porsche engine to be equipped with a new adaptive cylinder control system. The system allows four out of the eight cylinders shut down in part-load operation: temporarily and imperceptible to the driver. The results: fuel economy has been improved by up to 30 per cent in the four cylinder phases, depending on power demand. Deactivation and reactivation of the cylinders are controlled by a two-stage sliding cam system. In this process, the intake and exhaust cam adjusters on the camshafts for cylinders two, three, five and eight are deactivated or reactivated as necessary. The intake and exhaust valves of these cylinders are completely shut down in four-cylinder operation. Cylinder deactivation is operational over an engine speed range from 950 to 3,500 rpm and up to a torque limit of 250 Nm.

Retail base price for the new Panamera Turbo starts from RM1,550,000 and it comes with a four-year warranty and four-year free maintenance package which includes complimentary service, parts and labour. The stated price includes all applicable duties, except registration fee, road tax and insurance.