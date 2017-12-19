New Perodua Myvi gets five-star safety certification

The new Perodua Myvi has received a 5-star Asean New Car Assessment Programme (Asean NCAP) safety rating. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 — The new Perodua Myvi has received a 5-star Asean New Car Assessment Programme (Asean NCAP) safety rating, said Perodua President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Dr Aminar Rashid Salleh,

In a statement today, Aminar said, as a ‘People First’ company, the new Myvi represented its strongest effort thus far in ensuring the safety of the drivers and vehicle’s passengers.

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) presented the certificate of recognition at the “Asean NCAP: Towards Autonomous” seminar in Kajang today.

“We would like to thank MIROS and Asean NCAP for their cooperation and guidance in assisting Perodua to make the new Myvi a 5-star car,” said Aminar Rashid.

The new car, tested and rated based on Asean NCAP’s latest 2017-2020 protocol, scored 32.71 points out of a possible 36 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), representing a 90.9 per cent compliance, and 43.14 points out of a possible 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP), representing an 88 per cent compliance.

The 5-star safety rating applied to all variants of the new Myvi, which comes equipped with four airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Emergency Stop Signal, attachment points for child safety seats, reverse sensors and seatbelt reminders for all seats.

Additionally, the 1.5 variant comes equipped with six airbags, while its top of the range 1.5 Advance also included the Advanced Safety Assist suite of active safety systems, comprising pre-collision warning, pre-collision braking, front departure alert and pedal misoperation control systems.

Aminar Rashid said the new Myvi was the first vehicle in Malaysia to introduce such advanced safety features at this price point.

“In fact, it is the most affordable car with autonomous emergency braking in Malaysia. With the new Myvi, we are bringing active safety to the people,” he said.

He said new Myvi was Perodua’s second 5-star car after the Bezza.

“Last year, Asean NCAP awarded the Bezza ‘Best Child Occupant Protection’ and ‘Best Adult Occupant Protection’ in the small family car category. All of our vehicles are rated by Asean NCAP and conforms to safety regulations,” he said. — Bernama