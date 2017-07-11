New Audi A8 to feature advanced camera-linked suspension

Audi A8 teaser image — Picture courtesy of Audi via AFPINGOLSTADT, July 11 — As cameras are increasingly being used on cars for semi-autonomous safety systems, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and automatic braking, Audi is taking the use of cameras to another level with the new A8 sedan, which will use the technology to predict the road ahead and adjust the suspension for an exceptional ride and the most composed handling imaginable

The A8 is Audi's flagship luxury sedan, so it's probably only to be expected it will feature such an astonishing piece of technology. But the new camera-linked adaptive suspension system is just one of a number of new technological advancements that should once again elevate the A8 to the absolute pinnacle of Vorsprung durch Technik.

When it's launched today, the new A8 will be far and away the most technologically advanced Audi model ever. The new active suspension will be one of the standout features of the uber-sedan, and it will utilise an advanced camera system coupled with individual electric motors so each wheel can adapt incredibly precisely to different road surfaces.

It's designed to deliver a more finely differentiated balance between a cosseting ride for passengers and a rewarding experience for the driver than ever before.

All of this is made possible thanks to the car being based on 48-volt electrical system, which is being used here for the first time as the main electrical system in the Audi.

What's so revolutionary about this new suspension system is the fact it's now a truly predictive system rather than being a reactive one. The camera at the front of the A8 detects bumps in the road surface before the wheels actually encounter them, and adjusts the car's active suspension in advance.

This means that even before the Audi gets to a bump, the preview function that's been developed by the German manufacturer transmits the right amount of travel to the actuators which actively control the suspension.

The whole process from detection to adjustment happens in just a few milliseconds as the camera generates information about the condition of the upcoming road surface a staggering 18 times a second, so everything happens without the car's occupants noticing. — AFP-Relaxnews