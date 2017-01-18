New 2018 Ford Mustang comes galloping into view

The 2018 Ford Mustang 5.0 GT car. — AFP picCHICAGO, Jan 18 — With a little help from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ford yesterday officially took the wraps off what could be the company's best pony car yet.

As well as being a Ford ambassador, Johnson is also one of social media's biggest stars and he used his influence across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to launch the new car digitally.

“Tapping Mustang's enormous fan base, we're bringing the new Mustang straight to the people — and introducing the new car across multiple social media channels, reaching millions,” said Joe Hinrichs, president of The Americas.

Following the 2018 EcoSport, the new Mustang is the second Ford to make its debut via a social media rather than real-world channel.

However, it is the company's first passenger car to come with a MagnaRide suspension set-up and a 10-speed automatic gearbox — even the latest generation Mercedes sports coupés can only offer their drivers a choice of nine forward gears.

The new car also gets sharper exterior lines. The front and rear bumpers have been reworked as have the air intakes and as well as providing a slightly more aggressive look, the improvements should help the car's aerodynamic profile. — AFP-Relaxnews