New 2017 Subaru BRZ now available at Motor Image

Suspension for the BRZ is a 4-wheel fully independent system which is also precisely tuned to make the BRZ fun to drive. — Picture by Motor Image KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Motor Image Malaysia, the authorised distributors for the Subaru brand of vehicles announced today that the 2017 Subaru BRZ is available for sale immediately.

Car lovers need no introduction to the famous BRZ, but to bring everybody up to speed, the BRZ is the Subaru ‘twin’ of the Toyota 86, which in itself was an exercise by Toyota to commemorate the world-renowned Corolla AE86, popular because of its extremely good handling, and later on, a couple of decades after production ceased for the AE86, it was further popularized by a cartoon series about a tofu delivery boy.

In case you are wondering why Toyota would want to use a Subaru-developed car for the purpose, it is because Toyota owns a stake in Fuji Heavy Industries, which in turn owns Subaru, and Toyota also does joint development for new vehicles with Subaru.

From the onset, the Subaru BRZ is engineered as a sports car — with a low centre of gravity, excellent driving dynamics, quick response steering, and a driver-focused cockpit — all make it a driver’s delight.

Add to this a powerful naturally-aspirated flat four engine derived from Subaru’s motorsport experience, and you get a true ‘driver’s car. Besides, in the tradition of ‘real’ sports cars, the BRZ is configured as front-engine-rear-wheel-drive.

The DOHC Subaru Boxer engine’s layout with horizontally opposed pistons keeps the centre of gravity low, with the vehicle mass concentrated to a point just 460mm above ground, and allows a low bonnet line. Laid out symmetrically, the SUBARU BOXER engine puts the crankshaft perfectly in line with the drive-shaft. This contributes towards tremendous stability and dynamic agility.

The engine churns out a maximum output of 200PS and a maximum torque of 205Nm. Fuel efficiency is rated at 7.8l /100km for the 6-speed manual transmission or 7.1l / 100km for the 6-speed auto transmission. The combination of a lightweight body, engine power and close ratio gears allow the BRZ to provide exhilarating performance.

The sports car-like weight distribution over the front and rear axles promotes better balance and manoeuvrability without compromising on steering responsiveness and stability. An advanced Torsen limited-slip differential at the rear axle allows for more precise control over cornering, and to stay on the line during high-speed turns.

Suspension for the BRZ is a 4-wheel fully independent system which is also precisely tuned to make the BRZ fun to drive.

Drivers also have the option to engage the Subaru BRZ’s TRACK mode that provides different driving modes – from normal to sporty driving, allowing for flexibility over different road conditions.

Purists will appreciate the subtle yet refreshing design features that stay true to the Subaru BRZ’s original form, but provide a boost to aerodynamic performance. Improvements include C-shaped lamps for a more stylish look with LED headlamps for improved visibility and a more commanding road presence.

A new fender design and twin tailpipes have been added to add to the sporty looks. Rounding off its sporty appearance is the 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels with a 10-spoke design.

Comfort features are further enhanced with lowered seating and Alcantara leather inserts to maintain the driver’s position during cornering and high performance driving. Utility too has been well considered with foldable rear seats that provide space for a set of racing tyres or two golf bags. The polished interior feel is rounded off with an exquisitely designed instrument panel.

The car’s safety features include (but are not limited to) Hill Start Assist (HSA), Vehicle Dynamics Control and front, front-side, curtain and knee SRS airbags. The 2017 model’s ring-shaped reinforced framing keep driver and passenger well protected.

The frame design strengthens the passenger cabin from the roof to the doors, pillars and floor.

This design, bolstered by generous use of high-tensile steel, helps to dissipate impact energy away from the occupants in a collision. An array of electronic sensors monitor driving dynamics such as braking, steering and yaw sensors to ensure the driver stays in control throughout the drive.

The new Subaru BRZ is available in three colours: Crystal White Pearl, WR Blue Pearl and Pure Red.

The OTR price inclusive of GST but without insurance is RM224,389 (manual transmission) and RM230,749 (automatic transmission).