Naza Italia unveils Ferrari 812 Superfast

Powered by a new 6.5-litre V12 cylinder engines that unleashes 800cv, the car’s performance can easily reach a maximum speed of 340km/h. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Naza Italia Sdn Bhd, the official importer and distributor for Ferrari in Malaysia, today unveiled the Ferrari 812 Superfast to the local market.

Naza World Group of Companies Group Executive Chairman Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin said the car was the most powerful and fastest road-going Ferrari in the marque’s 70-year history.

“Naza Italia is thrilled to present this unique model for the first time in Malaysia, for we consistently strive to provide our discerning clientele with varied and exclusive product line-up.

“The Ferrari 812 Superfast has been developed for clients demanding the most powerful and exclusive Ferrari in the lineup,” he said at the model’s launching ceremony here today.

The car is being introduced at the base price of RM1.58 million per unit, excluding duty and customisation options.

Meanwhile, Naza Italia Sdn Bhd Chief Operating Officer Farid Sulaiman said the company had received 10 bookings from interested local individuals for the “Ferrari 812 Superfast” model.

“Delivery, however, can only be made next year and the quantity depends on the units allotted to Malaysia,” he said.

Farid said the company was confident of matching last year’s sale of 30 Ferrari units.

To date, he said Naza Italia had sold 22 units, from the existing range of four Ferrari’s models made available in the country — the 488 GTB, 488 Spider, GTC 4 Lusso and the California-T.

“I am sure we can match last year’s (sales) performance as the 488 range model was able to contribute about 45 per cent of total sales in average.

“The demand is still high for this luxury segment. The target group is not really affected by the economic situation,” he added. — Bernama