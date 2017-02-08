Morgan ‘three-wheels’ into the toy market

The Morgan EV3 Junior — Morgan Motor Company handout via AFP-RelaxnewsGENEVA, Feb 8 — The latest hand-built Morgan car is equal parts cool and cute and has been designed specifically to get the drivers of tomorrow excited about electric cars today.

In Geneva in 2016 Morgan’s first electric car — the EV3 — stole the show and exactly a year later the eccentric British carmaker is at it again, but this time it’s looking to steal hearts with the EV3 Junior.

Just like the EV3, this new three-wheel car from Morgan is battery-powered, hand-built from the ground up, has a wooden dashboard and even boasts a hand-stitched quilted leather interior.

However, while the EV3 can travel 150 miles on a single charge and hit 100km/h in 8.0 seconds, this car’s range has been significantly scaled down, but so has every other one of its aspects.

And that’s because, as the name suggests, the EV3 Junior is aimed at the next generation of Morgan owners.

Built to accommodate a driver aged six or older, the car’s top speed is just 16km/h. However, that’s partly because strict UK laws dictate that if a vehicle is capable of travelling faster than 24km/h, it can only be driven on the road, can only be driven with a licence, and can only be driven with insurance.

Still, the three-wheeler is good for 10 miles (16km) between charges and the batteries should be topped up and ready to go again within four hours.

As standard, the car will be offered in a choice of three colours — Sport Red; Sport Green; or Sport Ivory, while the interior can be trimmed in black or tan leather. However, if you want something truly unique, Morgan will let you pick and mix a shade from its 40,000-color palette.

It also comes with a set of stickers and decals — very popular options on the full-size three-wheeler — however, these can be applied, removed and re-applied as the owner’s tastes change.

What’s more, despite its diminutive size, it is a proper Morgan, will be hand-built to each client’s specifications alongside its big brother at the same production facility, and will come with a 12-month warranty. Prices will start at £6,662.50 before taxes (roughly US$8250, RM37,000) and the order books open today. — AFP-Relaxnews