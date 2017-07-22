More Shelby models heading across the Atlantic

The latest Shelby-tuned cars and trucks sourced for its UK clients are set to include the likes of the 750 horsepower F-150 Road Truck pick-up, along with the 750 horsepower 50th anniversary European Mustang Super Snake. — Picture by Shelby via AFPLONDON, July 22 — A London supercar and luxury car dealership has been officially appointed as the UK distributor for the legendary Shelby range of high-performance vehicles. Although the latest Shelby models could probably be seen as being among the least politically correct vehicles you’ll be able to buy in Europe, there’s sure to be quite a demand for them when they arrive.

The dealership in question is Clive Sutton, which is one of the UK capital’s leading supercar and luxury vehicle dealers. The latest Shelby-tuned cars and trucks the dealership has sourced for its UK clients are set to include the likes of the 750 horsepower F-150 Road Truck pick-up, along with the 750 horsepower 50th anniversary European Mustang Super Snake.

Perhaps the most interesting and eagerly awaited model Sutton will soon be importing is the simply incredible F-150 Super Snake, which is a genuine ‘super truck’ equipped with a 5.0-litre supercharged V-8 developing 750 horsepower. This amazing pickup boasts more than 45 proprietary components, which include the likes of a polycarbonate bonnet and carbon-fibre air intake, some Shelby-exclusive Fox shock absorbers, 18-inch Shelby engraved wheels and a Shelby-tuned Borla exhaust system.

There is some bad news though, and that’s because only 500 F-150 pickups are going to be tuned by Shelby, and only 150 of them will be the Super Snake variants. Of those 150, only two will be coming across the Atlantic, they’ll be priced at £120,000 each, and if you want one you’d better get in touch with the dealer quickly to register your interest.

Every American-tuned Shelby vehicle supplied to the UK will be sold complete with a three-year, 50,000-kilometre warranty on the vehicle itself, as well as on the specialist Shelby components. Any satellite navigation systems on board will be upgraded to full European specification during the manufacturing, which takes place at a couple of specialist centres located on the continent.

UK customers will also be delighted to know they can choose between left- and right-hand-drive models. — AFP-Relaxnews