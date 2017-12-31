Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

More details of Porsche Mission E revealed

Sunday December 31, 2017
07:15 AM GMT+8

Porsche Mission E — Newspress/Porsche pic via AFPPorsche Mission E — Newspress/Porsche pic via AFPSTUTTGART, Dec 31 — Upcoming electric cars are getting much more attention than anyone would have believed possible a fear years ago, and one of the most eagerly-awaited is the Porsche Mission E.

The new Porsche EV will sit in the company's range between the 911 and Panamera. Though smaller than the Panamera, the Mission E will offer a similar amount of interior space, thanks to clever packaging of the electric powertrain.

And as it's intended as a rival to Tesla's Model S, the starting price should be somewhere in the €62,500 to €75,000 (RM303,750-RM364,500) range. — AFP-Relaxnews

