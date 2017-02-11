Mopar makes its mark on the Dodge Challenger

The Mopar ‘17 Dodge Challenger. Only 80 models will be available in Pitch Black/Contusion Blue, with another 80 in Pitch Black/Billet Silver. — Afp-Relaxnews picLOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — Good news for anyone too impatient for the new Dodge Demon to arrive. To mark its 80th anniversary, Mopar is building a special edition Dodge Challenger of its own.

And while it will only send 485hp to the rear wheels compared with the Damon’s purported 900hp, what it lacks in output this particular Challenger will more than make up for in exclusivity.

The Mopar ‘17 Dodge Challenger is capped to 80 examples finished in hand-painted Pitch Black and Constitution Blue and a further 80 in Pitch Black and Billet Silver.

However, the paint job is just the start of the extras on offer. The ‘17 Challenger gets a Shaker Hood, the black exhaust tips usually found on the Hellcat, 20-inch aluminum wheels with center caps and gloss accents, plus a number of hand-painted exterior badges.

“Since its birth in 1937, Mopar has evolved from the name of an antifreeze product to a global customer-care brand,” said Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA — Global. “The Mopar ‘17 Dodge Challenger, our latest limited-edition vehicle, is a testament to this philosophy, showcasing how Mopar assists owners in personalizing all FCA US vehicles.”

So the improvements continue under the hood with a Mopar cold air intake system and strut tower braces to increase the car’s rigidity, and therefore handling, when the long straights run out and the bends begin.

Helping to get the most out of the car’s 6.4-litrt 392 Hemi engine is a six-speed manual transmission, while ensuring that it stops as quickly as it goes are a set of four-piston Brembo brakes.

Inside, the driver and front passenger seats boast tungsten Mopar badges, and each car will be supplied with a “birth certificate,” a hand-signed design sketch of the car and as a final piece of provenance, there will be a plaque fixed under the hood of each example stating its number in the production run and the fact that the car was built to mark 80 years of Mopar.

The Mopar ‘17 Dodge Challenger will cost from US$55,790 (RM247,640) when it goes on sale this Spring. — Afp-Relaxnews