Mini takes customisation to new heights

Mini Yours Customised will allow customers to design individual modifications which will be manufactured using technologies such as 3D printing and laser lettering. ― AFP picBERLIN, Dec 28 ― Mini has long been at the forefront of making it possible for customers to customise their new cars straight from the factory, but now the manufacturer is taking things to an entirely new level with the launch of Mini Yours Customised, allowing customers to transform their car into a uniquely personalised special edition.

Customers will be able to create exclusive, individual designs online on Mini Yours Customised's web store for items such as side scuttles, interior trim, illuminated door sills and LED door projectors.

Once the individual designs have been created online and the order placed for their manufacture, they will be digitally transferred to the appropriate production facility ― all of which are currently located in Germany ― where they will be custom-manufactured using the latest technologies such as 3D printing and laser lettering.

The unique items can be delivered directly to the buyer in a matter of weeks. They can then either be fitted by the customer or by a Mini retailer of their choosing.

All the upgraded items will be easily removable, so the car can be restored to its original form before resale, with no effect on resale value. This also means the owner can replace their upgrades with new ones later on, which once again, they will have designed themselves online.

To complement the new web store, an entirely new distribution chain has been set up by the manufacturer for the direct sale of Mini Yours Customised products to its customers. The 3D printing procedure has also been specially tailored by the BMW Group and strategic partnerships with Hewlett-Packard Inc, Carbon Inc and EOS GmbH for the production of such highly individual products in relatively large volumes. ― AFP-Relaxnews