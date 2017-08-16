MINI Fest at Desapark City this Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Come to Desapark City this Sunday, August 20, 2017 with your family to experience MINI Malaysia’s first ever Minifest 2017, a MINI-styled marketplace where vendors and owners will be selling fashion, accessories and lifestyle items right from the boot of a range of MINI vehicles.

Apart from that, the festival will see a host of activities for family and friends to enjoy, including; hot air balloon rides, tyre bowling, tantalising food from various food trucks and not to mention, a larger-than-life congkak and Jenga! For the young ones, activities such as an arts and crafts station and other children-friendly activities will be sure to keep the kids entertained.

Festival-goers will be pleased to know that throughout the day, vendors will be dropping the price of their goods in a 5-minute flash sale. At MINIfest 2017, nobody gets left out as guests can bid to win exclusive prizes and a mystery prize too! For entertainment, MINI Malaysia will be inviting several notable bands such as the award winning Paperplane Pursuit, multi-talented singer Talitha Tan and Sabahan-born rapper, Arabryd to perform. Not to mention, the Hitz FM Cruisers team together with RD from Hitz FM will be joining in the festivities.

Additionally, test drives for MINI cars including the recently launched MINI Countryman will take place. Festival goers will also be amongst some of the privileged few to catch a sneak peek of the new limited MINI Clubman Sterling Edition which is currently only available for booking online from 15 August at www.mini.my/sterlingedition.

Details of the event:

Date: Sunday, August 20

Time: 3.00pm to 10.00pm

Venue: Desa ParkCity, 5, Persiaran Residen, Desa Parkcity, Kuala Lumpur

For more details on MINIfest 2017, kindly log on to https://app.mini.my/minifest/ or visit MINIfest 2017’s Facebook page.