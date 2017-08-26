Millennials in the driving seat

A Millennial family loading up a Ford Expedition. — Picture courtesy of The Ford Motor CompanyNEW YORK, Aug 26 — After avoiding the traditional milestones of adult life — starting a family, buying a home and buying that first brand new car — for longer than any generation since baby boomers, Millennials are finally starting to follow in their parents’ footsteps — from settling in the suburbs to buying SUVs — according to research from Ford and real estate company Zillow.

“Millennials are delaying major life decisions, such as getting married and having kids, but today they are the largest generation of homebuyers in the [US] market,” said Dr Svenja Gudell, chief economist at Zillow.

And now that they are buying homes, they’re making suburban life, having children, and owning a vehicle that can accommodate this lifestyle switch — in other words, an SUV — a big priority.

All of which means that they are the first generation to copy rather than do the opposite of their parents.

“The SUV may put to rest the old truism that ‘no one buys what their mother drove,’” explains Chris Bangle, one of the most influential and respected car designers of his generation, who now runs his own consultancy. “If she drove a sedan; her kids wanted a wagon; their kids wanted a mini-van, and their kids switched to a SUV. But maybe we have either run out of alternatives in terms of vehicle concepts or the SUV is just so appealing even your kids will want one.”

Ford’s data shows that the oldest Millennials and youngest members of generation X (35-44-years-old) are most likely to favour a medium-to-large SUV as their car of choice and, as Millennials as a demographic outnumber Gen Xers by roughly 15 million, Ford forecasts that yet another wave of increased demand for family-sized SUVs is coming as younger Millennials hit their 30s.

However, Millennials are breaking with tradition in one respect. According to a 1000-respondant survey commissioned by Mini in the US and also published this week, younger drivers want to be able to express their individuality and personality via their car. Twenty-one per cent said that when it comes to choosing a car, they want as many options as possible for personalizing its look and feel, while 39per cent said that the car they currently drive was specified or optioned so that it was more reflective of their tastes and personalities.

As for the continued move towards the SUV or crossover, though every major manufacturer now has several such cars in its lineup so that choice has never been greater, it could also be the perception of security offered by a larger car that’s driving demand. Mini’s study found that 21per cent of Millennials put a car’s safety rating as a high priority when choosing which car to buy, and 42per cent name cost as a major factor.

Whatever the motivation, it looks like the SUV is set to become the most popular car on the road. According to industry forecasts, by 2024 SUVs and crossovers will represent 45per cent of all new cars sold in the US alone. — AFP-Relaxnews