Mercedes teases new models ahead of Frankfurt

Mercedes Concept EQ A. — Picture by Daimler AG via AFPFRANKFURT, Sept 4 — Mercedes-Benz is certainly ramping up the hype ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (September 14-24) with not one, but two teasers of new models that are going to be unveiled at the upcoming event. The one likely to get the most attention is the AMG Project One hypercar the German auto giant has been surprisingly forthcoming about for a while now. The company has given us quite a lot of detail about the 1,000 horsepower hybrid powertrain and the anticipated 217 mph top speed already, but not much has been revealed about how the body will look, until now that is.

A silhouetted teaser image released by Mercedes indicates the three-pointed star doesn’t have the same prominent position in the center of the grille as we see with just about every other production Mercedes. In this case, it seems to be lying flat against the bodywork and away from the grille. The image also suggests there’s not going to be an attempt to try to squeeze the AMG GT’s fascia onto this very special car either. The headlights are very narrow, unlike the more bulbous designs we see on regular Mercedes models at the moment. From what can be made out, the silhouette looks pretty reminiscent of the GT1-class race cars of the late 1990s, such as those that were based on the likes of the McLaren F1 and Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR.

But the other car Mercedes has just teased may be a lot more significant than the AMG Project One, if not quite as exciting. And that’s because it’s the Concept EQ A, which is an all-electric model that appears to be a small hatchback that could be a preview of an upcoming production model. We’ve already seen the crossover-esque Generation EQ Concept in Paris last year, so the Concept EQ A looks to be a smaller model that would sit in a future “EQ” range below something close to the Generation EQ.

As we don’t expect any of the production variants of these electric concepts to be on sale until sometime around 2020, it’s likely we’ll see quite a few more concepts like these before we get the finished articles. — AFP-Relaxnews

World premiere of the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE: Mercedes-AMG brings Formula 1 technology to the road. — Handout via AFP