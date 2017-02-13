Mercedes reveals new G650 Landaulet

Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet will have a limited production run of 99 units. — Handout via AFPFRANKFURT, Feb 13 — Mercedes has finally unveiled its first open-top G‑Class off-roader from Mercedes-Maybach, the G650 Landaulet.

With a limited production of just 99 units, the all-terrain vehicle features a V12 engine, portal axles, electric fabric top and exclusive equipment specification in the rear compartment. The interior offers a two-tone design upholstery in four trim colours, while customers can choose from three different matching colours for the fabric top and four paint finishes.

The car is Mercedes-Maybach’s fifth model after the S‑Class Saloon, Pullman and Cabriolet as well as the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 show car. It will premiere officially at the Geneva Motor Show in March, and the launch of the special series will start in the autumn. — AFP-Relaxnews