Mercedes completes S Class lineup with two new reveals

The 2018 Mercedes S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet. — Handout via AFPBERLIN, Sept 6 — Following the S Class sedan’s official unveiling in Shanghai in April, Mercedes has taken the wraps off its coupé and cabriolet counterparts in the lead up to this year’s Frankfurt auto show on September 14.

Like the sedan, both cars are high-tech marvels and upon launch, will feature the most advanced driver assistance systems currently available from any carmaker. For instance, both cars are able to not only autonomously maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front, they’re also capable of taking care of the steering too.

But that’s just the start; because they know the road ahead, they can slow down before hitting a corner, bend or junction and, because both cars are about balancing sporty performance with optimum levels of comfort and well-being, these systems also inform the suspension and dampeners, ironing out creases and body roll before entering or exiting a corner.

The new cars also get the latest generation of Mercedes’s new widescreen digital cockpit that offers virtual representations of traditional dials and gauges alongside infotainment and connected services across two 12.3-inch displays. They can be operated via voice command or by touches, taps and swipes on the steering wheel. What’s more, in top specification models, there’s a well-being system that uses climate control, seat heaters, interior lighting and music to help drivers and passengers feel fresher, happier or more comfortable.

“The new S-Class Coupé and S-Class Cabriolet embody our interpretation of modern luxury,” said Britta Seeger, the company’s global head of sales.

However, where they diverge from the S Class sedan is in looks. While the sedan appeals to business minds, the coupé and drop top are aimed squarely at the heart, and will be pitched as genuine dream cars, especially the AMG S 63 and S 65 models.

Both of these derivatives ditch the standard Mercedes grille in favour of one just like those on the Mercedes-AMG GT.

As for performance, the S 63 (which comes with all-wheel drive as standard) boasts a 4-liter V8, 612hp and a 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds. Plump for the S 65 and the powerplant is of the 6-liter V12 twin turbocharged variety for ultimate smoothness. There will be 630hp on tap and a huge 100Nm of torque, however, due to the extra weight from that engine, the car is slightly slower off the line (0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds).

“Having already undertaken major development work on our S-Class Saloon to further enhance driving performance and individuality, we are now making the same changes to the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet. The extensive modifications are designed to strengthen our leading position in this dream car segment in terms of driving dynamics, performance, equipment and comfort on long journeys,” said Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. — AFP-Relaxnews