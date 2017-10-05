Mercedes-Benz Malaysia to boost sales with launch of plug-in hybrid cars

The new models available in Malaysia are the E350 AMG Line, E350e Exclusive Line and E350e Edition 60. — Reuters picPEKAN, Oct 5 — Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Sdn Bhd (MBM) expects to boost its sales this year with the launch of its plug-in hybrid cars, said Sales and Marketing Vice-President, Mark Raine.

Raine said the new models — E350 AMG Line, E350e Exclusive Line and E350e Edition 60 — would complement the company’s e-class portfolio or energy-efficient vehicles.

“With the launch of our newest technology leader, we underline our leadership position in the premium market to reach yet another milestone in superior hybrid technology,” he said this to reporters during a briefing on the company’s third-quarter performance here today.

Raine said with the launch of these models, MBM would start by placing three charging stations at the Bangsar Shopping Centre and more would be set up later.

He said for the past nine months of this year, MBM was able to deliver 8,771 vehicles to customers, a slightly similar number recorded in the same period last year.

The company was optimistic that sales in 2017 would surpass last year’s record of 11,779 cars, he said.

“As the premium market leader, MBM is confident of the growth potential in the Malaysian car market.

“Based on this positive outlook, we continue to invest substantially in developing key areas including talent, technology, production and service as well as providing further employment possibilities and people development,” he said.

He said the company had invested RM1 billion in the country, in the production, sales, training and distribution channels.

The E350e Exclusive Line, priced starting RM392,888, features the classic Mercedes look, while the E350e AMG Line (RM395,888) features a sporty interior.

The E350e Edition 60 (RM408,888) is limited to only 60 units at launch today, the E350e Edition 60 (RM408,888) features exclusive and luxurious options including 19-inch 6-spoke light alloy wheels and exclusive line interior package.

For the first nine months of 2017 MBM has launched 13 new models (not including today’s models) and it is expected to launch another new model in a few weeks’ time. — Bernama