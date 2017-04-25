Mercedes-Benz Malaysia all gung-ho about 2017 with double digit growth in Q1

The Mercedes C 350e is seen here, pictured at an event launch. Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has so far delivered 2,945 vehicles to Malaysian customers this year. — Photo by YS KhongKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is confident of another record – breaking year, having delivered 2,945 vehicles to customers in the first quarter of the year.

Traditionally, the first quarter tends to yield conservative results – generally, the market tends to take a breather as buyers recover from the end-of-year sales campaigns as car makers offer huge discounts to meet targets or to dispose of ageing stocks.

However, the run-up to the Chinese New Year, which happens between January and February helps to bolster sales a little, but the two week break that the Chinese traditionally take shortens the ‘working’ time of whichever month it occurs in (usually in between mid-January and mid-February.

Whatever the scenario, 2,945 units sold, which represents an 11 per cent growth year-on- year is cause enough for celebration for the people at Mercedes-Benz, who were already experiencing double-digit growth the previous year.

Having invested more than RM900 million since it started business here in 2003, the Mercedes-Benz brand is the undisputed leader in the premium automotive class in Malaysia.

“We are in the business of cars and people. Being the pioneer and foremost innovator in the automotive business, our success is driven by our cutting-edge technology and commitment of placing customers at the centre of our activities. Our best practices have enabled us to immerse customers in a 360-degree Mercedes-Benz experience that encompasses both the best products and the best customer experience,” said Mercedes-Benz Malaysia president and CEO, Claus Weidner.

“We are very pleased to announce that MBM delivered to customers an impressive 2,945 units in the first quarter of 2017 achieving a best ever first quarter. This translated into a significant sales growth of 11 per cent compared to the same period last year. With over 50 fascinating vehicle variants in our portfolio, it is clear that we take great pride in providing our customers with the biggest product portfolio in the Malaysian market that suit a wide variety of lifestyles and requirements,” added vice president, sales and marketing, passenger Cars, Mark Raine.

Setting its own pace amidst a challenging economy, MBM excelled in the first quarter of 2017, led by its diverse product portfolio, with the support of its premium after-sales care and peace of mind financing solutions. MBM remains optimistic about its growth guided by its pillars of providing fascinating vehicles, flexible financial solutions and innovative insurance products in addition to unparalleled brand, product and service experience.

In Quarter 1 of 2017, MBM’s locally produced limousines, comprising the Mercedes-Benz C, E, and S-Class, collectively recorded a total of 1,820 units delivered to customers. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class topped the list with 1,083 units closely followed by the E-Class selling a total of 610 units. The compact vehicles comprising the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, GLA and CLA Class recorded 434 units.

A significant contributor to the quarter’s healthy sales growth was the Mercedes-Benz SUV range which recorded 594 units delivered to customers, a 247 per cent jump compared to first quarter of 2016. Notably the Mercedes-Benz GLC marked a 306 per cent growth, recording a total of 491 units sold.

Another notable growth segment for the first quarter was the Mercedes-Benz Dream Cars range which recorded 93 units sold, translating into a 365 per cent surge compared to 1Q2016.

Evolving hand-in-hand with its healthy sales growth, MBM continued to ramp up after sales capabilities with greater customer-centric features at touch-points nationwide. In Q1 2017, MBM’s dealer network, serviced a total of 30,629 vehicles. To date, MBM has 30 dedicated dealerships nationwide, the newest being the Mercedes-Benz Cycle & Carriage Bintang Cheras Autohaus, and the newly enhanced Mercedes-Benz Mofaz Kota Bharu and Mercedes-Benz Mofaz Kuala Terengganu Autohauses.

Reaffirming MBM’s commitment to the Government’s aspirations of becoming an Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV) hub, Weidner said, “The future of mobility, as we know it, is in autonomous and emission-free vehicles. The automotive sector has begun moving in this direction and Mercedes-Benz Malaysia continues to be an active contributor to the dialogue of best practices in relation to EEV. In preparation for this, MBM remains active in developing skilled and dynamic professionals equipped to perform in today’s evolving automotive environment. This commitment is evident with the recent launch of our MBM Training Academy in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong.”

In tandem with the volume of Mercedes-Benz vehicles delivered to customers, the MBM Training Academy’s capacity has been increased to accommodate over 2,000 training days per year. The academy features a fully operational workshop for real world workplace simulation and state-of-the-art training rooms purposefully built and equipped according to the latest Daimler AG Global Training standard.

“Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has invested over RM900 million in the production, sales and distribution of our vehicles since 2003 up until 2016. Our aim has always been to continue strengthening the business in this country to deliver the best products and best customer experience, and to continue growing the market,” said Weidner.

Another positive indicator for the three pointed star was in the production growth of its plant in Pekan, Pahang which produced 1,977 units in 1Q2017. The plant currently produces 11 variants, namely the Mercedes-Benz C180 Avantgarde, C200 Exclusive, C200 Avantgarde, C250 AMG, the new CKD E-Class comprising the E200 Avantgarde, E250 Exclusive, E250 Avantgarde, and E350e, the Mercedes-Benz S400h AMG, together with the first locally produced Mercedes-Benz SUV, the GLC250 AMG; and the first locally produced Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid, the Mercedes-Benz C350e.

The Mercedes-Benz experience continues beyond the purchasing process. Caring for both customer and car, Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia (MBSM), MBM’s sister company, further supports the end-to-end experience by assuring customers complete peace of mind. This is through its limitless menu of customisable financial and insurance solutions. Servicing a current portfolio of RM1.9 billion*, MBSM is on track to grow its reach in the Malaysian market.

On a global level, Daimler AG recently announced that Mercedes-Benz achieved sales of 560,625 units from January to March 2017 (+16 per cent), its best quarter of all time. The three-pointed-star sold more vehicles in March than ever before in one month, delivering 228,296 cars to customers, an increase of 14.8 per cent.

Daimler AG reported that unit sales in the Asia-Pacific region increased to a new record of 78,649 cars registered in March (+23.1 per cent). In the first three months of the year, Mercedes-Benz delivered more vehicles to customers than ever before in a quarter (219,418 units, +27.4 per cent). In South Korea, Australia and Malaysia, the Stuttgart-based company set best-ever figures for sales in March and in the first quarter.