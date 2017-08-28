Mercedes-Benz GLA updated with more style and safety

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 — With no less than seven Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) models in their lineup, it can be said that Mercedes-Benz has a rugged crossover for every taste. On Friday, the carmaker updated its roster with the launch of the new GLA at an exclusive event in Suntec City.

Although it has only been three years since the GLA made its debut, Mercedes-Benz has freshened up its looks, with new front and rear LED light clusters and a shapelier external styling that is said to improve its aerodynamic capability, which leads to better fuel efficiency.

Inside, the driver can look forward to a revised instrument cluster while the other occupants are treated to new seat designs and some cool interior lighting treatment known as the Light and Sight package.

One of the new safety highlights of the GLA range is Active Brake Assist that warns the driver if they’re too close to the vehicle in front and in extreme circumstances, will autonomously brake to prevent or mitigate a collision. Another new safety feature for this car is Attention Assist which detects signs of drowsiness via the steering behaviour and warns the driver to take a break if necessary.

As with before, the range starts with the GLA 180, priced at S$166,888 (RM524,925) with COE, which is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine. An up-sized version of the same 1,595cc turbocharged unit can also be found in the GLA 200, which is tuned to make 156hp and 250Nm of torque.

Along with more power, this car’s S$185,888 sticker price also buys you a Garmin-based satellite navigation system and Keyless-Go operation which lets the driver unlock and start the car without having to fish the key out of the pocket or handbag.

Next in the line, the GLA 250, comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, and can be distinguished by its 18-inch alloy wheels. Those drawn to the GLA’s rugged style can enhance the effect with an optional off-road comfort suspension which adds 30 millimetres to the ground clearance as well as a more pliant ride. All for S$194,888.

The range is topped off by the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4Matic. This is powered by a hand-built 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that is tuned to produce 381hp and 475Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful cars in its segment.

With the prodigious power output and confidence-inspiring 4Matic all-wheel drive system, this pocket-rocket is capable of reaching 100kmh from a standstill in just 4.4 seconds, and can attain a top speed of 250kmh. Unsurprisingly, all this power and performance doesn’t come cheap: The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4Matic sells for sweet S$277,888 with COE. — TODAY