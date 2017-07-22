Mercedes-Benz builds 300,000th G-Class SUV

Mercedes-Benz has built its 300,000th G-Class. — Picture courtesy of Mercedes-Benz via AFPGRAZ, July 22 — After 38 years in production, Mercedes' hand-built luxury SUV has just seen the 300,000th unit roll off the production line at the Magna Steyr facility in Graz, Austria, where it's been built throughout its entire lifespan.

While some vehicles that have been in the market for several decades have sold tens of millions of units, there are other models with equally long and illustrious histories that are altogether more exclusive. One that certainly falls into that latter category is the iconic Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen, or G-Wagen as it's more commonly known.

Back when it was originally launched, the G-Wagen was never intended to be a luxury hauler for trips to the shopping centre and the golf course. In fact, the G-Wagen actually started out as a fairly lowly work truck and military vehicle before later going on to become another stylish accessory for those with extremely deep pockets.

Today's models may feature the likes of extremely high-quality leather interiors, xenon headlights, and blingy chrome brush guards, but the basic ladder-frame SUV platform remains pretty much identical to the way it was way back in 1979 when it was born.

The G-Class with the honour of being the 300,000th to roll off the production line was a non-AMG G500 model in Designo Mauritius Blue Metallic with black leather upholstery and white contrast stitching. This particular vehicle was also specified with the off-road package that includes 16-inch wheels, knobby tires and a roof rack.

What the 300,000th model's specification turned out to be was decided by fans voting on the G-Class Facebook fan page. The milestone model is set to go on display for the next few months, and it even has its own Twitter hashtag.

Despite the G-Wagen being such an unashamedly retro-looking vehicle, worldwide sales of the luxury SUV have actually been growing since 2009, and more than 20,000 units were sold in 2016 alone. Since the 2012 model year, ever year has brought about a new sales record for the G-Wagen.

Apparently, there is a new, more modern and undoubtedly even more refined and luxurious model in the pipeline, but in its original form this is a vehicle that will always hold a special place in the hearts of SUV and German-car enthusiasts. — AFP-Relaxnews