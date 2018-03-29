Mercedes-AMG introduces refreshed C63 models

Refreshed Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe — Picture courtesy of DaimlerNEW YORK, March 29 — If you think the Mercedes-AMG C63 is just a souped-up version of the C-Class Coupe, take a look at the refreshed C63 the German luxury automaker is unveiling at the New York International Auto Show this week.

It's staying with the same performance figures as the current model, but this stunning-looking model looks every bit as fast as it invariably is, both on the outside, and on the inside.

The twin-turbo V-8 engine is still going to be available in two power ratings, but now the standard C63 will produce 469 horsepower while the S version will put out a very healthy 503 horsepower.

Those numbers are actually a little down on those of the pre-facelift versions, but there are a number of performance tweaks that keep the new models as quick off the mark as ever.

For a start, the seven-speed Speedshift gearbox has been replaced by a nine-speed unit that delivers shorter shift times, and the new unit offers six different drive programs of Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race and Individual.

Also included in the upgrades for the C63 is a new transmission technology called AMG Dynamics, which is adjustable for matching the car's handling characteristics to different requirements and driving conditions.

This one offers four different modes of Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master, but these are automatically selected by the respective drive program. AMG Dynamics adjusts the car's steering, handling, ride, throttle response, shifting action and the function of the limited-slip differential.

Another nice performance touch is the optional AMG Track Pace programme. This is a system that works as a sort of virtual race engineer by recording key performance data when the car is being driven on a closed race track.

When the refreshed AMG C63 goes on sale from early next year there will be three body styles to choose between: coupe, convertible and sedan. Of the three, the coupe is going to be the quickest with a 0 to 60 mph time of just 3.8 seconds, although the other two are not too far behind. — AFP-Relaxnews