McLaren’s new hypercar unveiled as the Senna

A look at the McLaren Senna. — Picture by McLaren via AFPLONDON, Dec 11 — The unveiling of a new McLaren is always an exciting event, but it’s even more evocative when it also brings back a legendary name from motor racing history at the same time. That’s what we’ve just been treated to with the revealing of the brand new McLaren Senna, which is the latest hypercar from the British automaker.

But if using the name of the legendary F1 driver is something to stir the soul of any auto enthusiast, the numbers associated with this incredible new road car are perhaps even more stirring. As it weighs in at just 1,198kg, this is the lightest road-legal car McLaren has produced since the incredible McLaren P1. When a car as light as this mid-engined, rear-wheel drive beauty is then equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo developing 800PS (789 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 lb.-ft.) of torque, it’s obvious this is going to be quite a performer.

The engine and the light weight are just the start of the explanation of why this car will get you to 60 mph from a standing start in less than three seconds, and onwards to a top speed well in excess of 200 mph. The McLaren Senna is built on a carbon-fibre chassis that’s as strong as it is lightweight, and everything is then wrapped up in a body shell also made from carbon-fibre that makes the car look every bit as fast as it really is.

Mike Flewitt, the Chief Executive Officer of McLaren Automotive, said of the new car, “The McLaren Senna is a car like no other: the personification of McLaren’s motorsport DNA, legalised for road use but designed and developed from the outset to excel on a circuit. Every element of this new Ultimate Series McLaren has an uncompromised performance focus, honed to ensure the purest possible connection between driver and machine and deliver the ultimate track driving experience in the way that only a McLaren can.”

The McLaren Senna production run will be limited to just 500 units, which will cost £750,000 (RM4 million) each including UK taxes, and every one of them is already spoken for. — AFP-Relaxnews