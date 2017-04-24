Mazda2 2017 gets upgrade

New GT and GT Sport Mazda2 models. ― AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― Despite having been in production now for more than two decades, it's probably fair to say the Mazda2 isn't the best-known or best-loved model in Mazda's range, but the manufacturer is giving it some significant updates to try to challenge that perception. The current model is part of the car's fourth-generation, and it's sold around the globe under a number of different names and by several different manufacturers.

The refreshed Mazda2 range goes on sale from June 1, and all variants will now feature Mazda's G-Vectoring Control technology, along with a number of detailed improvements to the car's suspension and steering to deliver improved levels of comfort and a more responsive feel for the driver. There are also some interior upgrades such as new seat fabrics, a new steering wheel design and better sound insulation, but the introduction of two new models ― GT and GT Sport ― is probably the biggest news.

Although there will now be eight models in the Mazda2 range, a 1.5-litre SKYACTIV-G gasoline engine powers all of them, including the new GT and GT Sport models. However, the engine is offered with different power ratings, depending on the model chosen. Entry-level Mazda2 models will get a 75ps version of the engine while the bulk of the range will offer 90ps. The new GT gets that 90ps unit, but the new flagship GT Sport features an even more powerful 115ps powerplant.

The Mazda2 is the smallest vehicle in the manufacturer's lineup, but it was already big on driving dynamics and the way it drives and handles is only being further improved for the new model year. Adding G-Vectoring Control (GVC) to the entire Mazda2 lineup is a bold move for an entry level model after the system only made its debut on the 2017 Mazda3. The system is the first of Mazda's SKYACTIV-Vehicle Dynamics technologies to break cover, and what it does for the car is to vary the engine's torque to optimise loading on the wheels during cornering. This provides more precise handling and greater levels of comfort, although it does it in an entirely indiscernible way. ― AFP-Relaxnews