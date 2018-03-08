Mazda Vision Coupe named concept car of the year

Mazda Motor displays the company’s Vision Coupe during media preview of the 45th Tokyo Motor Show October 25, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 8 — A lot of the interest at major motor shows is inevitably focused on new production models about to be released by major manufacturers. After that though, concept cars are what probably generate the most interest, especially among the public, so being named the “Concept Car of the Year” at the 11th-annual Car Design Night Geneva held this week during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show is quite an accolade. That prestigious honor fell to the stunning Mazda Vision Coupe, and it’s now the second major design award to be given to this concept that points the way forward for Mazda vehicles of the future.

The panel of 18 judges tasked with coming up with the eventual winner of the Concept Car of the Year Award in Geneva included several individuals who are currently serving as design directors at major global vehicle manufacturers. This latest honor for Mazda’s stunning concept follows on from the Vision Coupe being named “Most Beautiful Concept Car of the Year” last month in Paris at the 2018 Festival Automobile International.

Ikuo Maeda, Mazda’s managing executive officer in charge of design and brand style, said of the award: “Following on the Paris award, we are delighted once again to have Vision Coupe recognised with a global design prize. It’s truly an honor to have this model, which aims to express the essence of Japanese aesthetics, applauded by some of the world’s top car designers. The essence of this design concept will be evident in the next generation of Mazda cars, the first of which is due to be launched in 2019.”

The Vision Coupe was first revealed to the world in Tokyo last year, and it represents the next phase for Mazda’s grandly-named KODO – Soul of Motion design philosophy. The company’s production models have received considerable acclaim over the last few years for their impressive designs, and the Vision Coupe concept suggests Mazda aims to continue in that direction. — AFP-Relaxnews