Mazda MX-5 launched in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Fans of the evergreen Mazda MX-5, or Miata, as it is popularly known, just got another great boost with the introduction of the new MX-5 RF, which now comes with a retractable hardtop, something that will go down well (and up as well, literally) with Malaysian road users due to the perceived additional security of a hard top as compared to a rag-top, which many fear to be the target of vandals and petty thieves.

The new RF features an electrically actuated retractable hardtop with an ingenious two-part, perfectly synced mechanism that is fascinating to watch.

The retracting hardtop is different from other retracting roofs – most other retracting roofs will require a ‘stowage’ area, usually taking up valuable boot space, or the car maker may compromise by extending the wheelbase.

At Mazda, the engineers are actually quite fastidious about maintaining the precise handling and driving dynamics of the MX-5, and were equally reluctant to sacrifice any luggage space, (believing that at the very minimum, the MX-5 should have enough luggage space for two overnight bags), thus they challenged themselves to come up with something different from what was conventional, and they did.

The power roof takes a total of 13 seconds to deploy, and can operate up to 10 kph.

The MX-5 retains its front-engine-rear-wheel drive configuration, and is powered by a 2.0 litre Mazda SKYACTIV engine developing 158 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, and 200Nm of torque. Steering is Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) and you can have a choice of either a 6-speed automatic or manual transmission.

The MX-5 RF comes also with a 4.6-inch full colour TFT gauge and a 7-inch Mazda CONNECT touchscreen infotainment system as well as a 9-inch speaker BOSE audio system with integrated headrest-mounted speakers, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, in addition to LED headlights and tail lights.

The MX-5 RF is available in four colours: Soul Red Metallic, Crystal White Pearl, Machine Grey and Jet Black.

Selling price is RM248,182.65 (On-the-road with insurance).

Other great stuff that come as standard include a multi-function steering wheel with cruise control, and the automatic transmission models come with paddle shifters. Smart entry and keyless start are part of the package, as is leather upholstery (made of Nappa leather), fully automatic air-conditioner, automatic LED headlamps with levelling, DRL’s, i-Stop Idling Stop System, and i-eloop regenerative braking system.

The safety package includes ABS (with EBD, DSC and TCS, four airbags, i-Activsense, immobilizer and vehicle alarm.

* The MX-5 RF can be viewed at the Mazda GVC Roadshow held at the Setia City Convention Centre from today through to 1 May 2017.