Maserati to fix some 2018 luxury sedans due to risk of fire

Maserati is just the latest luxury carmaker forced into a recall. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 1 — Maserati North America Inc. is recalling more than 1,000 of its newest luxury cars to fix leaky fuel pipes that increase the potential for an engine fire.

The 2018 Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans—with prices starting at US$73,050 and US$105,600, respectively—have a faulty fuel delivery pipe in the engine compartment that may leak gasoline, the company said. The cars haven’t yet been delivered to customers, and they’ll be fixed before individuals are able to drive off with them, according to Matteo Sardi, a spokesman for the carmaker.

The company said the flaw, caused by a part from supplier SumiRiko Italy, affects all 1,406 of the vehicles manufactured from July 24 through Dec. 14, when the problem was identified.

“The suspect vehicles may experience a fuel leakage, at the quick connectors, within the engine compartment and underfloor of vehicle connectors,” the company said in documents posted Saturday on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. “This is due to an excessive peeling of the plastic fuel line end, during the preliminary phase, before the fuel line quick connector is assembled onto the line.”

Maserati is just the latest luxury carmaker forced into a recall. Earlier this month, Aston Martin announced a recall of more than 5,000 cars because of problems with the power train or battery cables.

Maserati, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, said affected vehicles will be fixed by replacing the line.

A representative of SumiRiko, a unit of Japan’s Sumitomo Riko Co., didn’t return messages seeking comment outside of normal business hours. — Bloomberg