Malaysia Autoshow planned for November 9-12

Malaysia Autoshow 2017 co-organising chairman Yamin Vong, MAI CEO Datuk Madani Sahari and Naza Corp automotive group COO Datuk Samson Anand George launching the Malaysia Autoshow 2017. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Automotive Institute (MAI)KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Malaysia Automotive Insitute (MAI) has announced that the Malaysia Autoshow 2017, the country’s largest annual autoshow, will be held from 9-12 November 2017. The flagship event of MAI, the autoshow will have a new hosting ground this year - the bigger and more spacious grounds of the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang, which will have plenty of space indoors and outdoors for car marques to maximise their activities for visitors, including test drives and other family-oriented activities.

Among the new highlights that can be expected at Malaysia Autoshow 2017 are a showcase of self-driving vehicles, the announcement of the Malaysia Car of the Year (COTY) 2017 which will be held on the first day of the show to better guide visitors on their buying decision as well as the presence of higher education institutions and colleges in line with MAI’s career enhancement strategy.

In line with the theme “Energy Efficient Vehicles to the Future”, this year’s show will highlight the latest line-up of energy efficient vehicles, with a showcase of automated driving.

MAEPS is the largest exhibition space in Malaysia and is connected by four major highways which serve the whole of the Klang Valley.

“All the major car brands will be under one roof, with miles of test drive routes for potential customers,” said Dato Madani Sahari, chief executive officer of Malaysia Automotive Institute (MAI) and organising chairman, Malaysia Autoshow 2017, at the media launch of the autoshow today. “We want to utilise both the indoor convention halls for new car launches, display of new cars as well as lifestyle and accessory booths, and the abundance of outdoor space for visitors to enjoy test drives and other family-oriented activities in a scenic location” he added.

More than 150 exhibitors from renowned vehicle brands, aftermarket and accessory products are expected to display their extensive product range during the event. Other autoshow attractions lined up include Malaysia COTY 2017 People’s Choice, 4x4 off-road obstacle course, Food Trucks, lucky draws with attractive prizes and a property exhibition.