Luxury cars fight for attention at New York auto show (VIDEO)

The Mercedes AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe at the 2017 New York Auto Show. ― AFP picNEW YORK, April 15 ― Doors open to the New York International Auto Show yesterday and in the Big Apple ― that means luxury models are on full display.

Including two new Porsche's that have enough style to make the ordinary man feel like the next James Bond.

Ford's upscale Lincoln nameplate turning the Navigator Raptor ― a concept of a few years ago into a real-life luxury mega-SUV.

Another in the bigger is better category: The Infiniti QX80, which is ditching shiny paint in favour of a matte look.

The hottest selling category right now? Compact suvs, where Hyundai is looking to get a piece of the action through the Genesis luxury brand. But it's not-yet ready to hit the road.

What is ready? Mercedes-Benz and the GLC 63. Mercedes hoping to regain lost ground in the premium side of the market, which is clearly much more crowded than it used to be.

I'm Conway Gittens in New York. Behind all this shiny chrome is more concern than there was at the auto show in Detroit only a few months ago. That's because US auto sales have started to stall after a record sales boom.

But without high gas prices to worry about or the threat of higher fuel standards from a Trump White House, high-end models just keep on coming. ― Reuters