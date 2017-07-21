Lotus unveils its most powerful road car ever

The Lotus Evora GT430 looks set to be an instant classic. — Handout via AFPLONDON, July 21 — After successful launches into the global auto market of its Evora 400 and Evora Sport 410 models, UK sports car manufacturer Lotus has unveiled what promises to be an almost instant classic in the shape of the Evora GT430.

Lotus has built itself quite a reputation as a manufacturer with serious expertise when it comes to the development of ultra-lightweight vehicle technology, and the Evora GT430 is the very latest culmination of all that expertise. Weighing in at a dry weight of just 1,258 kg, the new model sets a new benchmark for the company as its most powerful road-going car to-date.

Lotus has paid particular attention to the hand-crafted carbon-fibre components used to deliver incredible weight-saving and a level of precision engineering and design unseen before. Coupled with 430 horsepower and 250kg of downforce at a maximum speed of 190 mph, the performance and handling of the new Lotus promises to be nothing short of breathtaking.

The engine producing that 430 horsepower is a supercharged and charge-cooled 3.5-litre V-6, which will get the GT430 from a standing start to 60mph in just 3.7 seconds.

The looks, performance and provenance of the new Evora are enough to make it a future classis as it is, but the fact there are only going to be 60 of these hand-built cars produced at the company’s factory in Norfolk, England pretty much guarantees it.

Although many cars of this type stick slavishly to the principles of weight reduction by excluding even basic comforts such as a radio or air conditioning, the Lotus can be specified with such practical options as a touch-screen infotainment system with iPod and Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and a reversing camera.

The order book is open now with a starting price of £112,500 (RM561,353) in the UK, and from €151,000 in continental Europe. — AFP-Relaxnews