London Design Museum takes a behind-the-scenes look at Ferrari this fall

'Ferrari: Under the Skin' runs November 15, 2017, to April 5, 2018, at Design Museum, London, UK. — AFP picLONDON, July 13 — From November 15, 2017, to April 15, 2018, London’s Design Museum will be honouring the famous car maker with a major exhibition celebrating its 70th anniversary.

With a taste of what’s to come currently on show at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy, the upcoming exhibition takes visitors behind the scenes of the Ferrari world, with a host of items rarely seen on public display.

The show features early design models, rare personal memorabilia and archival material relating to Enzo Ferrari’s life, as well as drawings, letters, hand-sculpted models in clay and wood, and items from the brand’s racing heritage.

The exhibition will explore the design, manufacture and engineering of the car maker’s vehicles, while also looking at the life of Enzo Ferrari and the firm’s various early cars.

The exhibition pays homage to the firm’s founder, a former Alfa Romeo racing driver who made the bold move of launching his own car, equipped with a 12-cylinder engine, in 1947.

— AFP-Relaxnews